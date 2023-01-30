Now that the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are officially set to face-off in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, one mom faces the ultimate dilemma: Who should she root for?

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and his mother Donna fight back tears of joys after the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, Jan. 19, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Donna Kelce is the first mother to have two children go head-to-head in a Super Bowl. Her sons -- Jason Kelce on the Eagles and Travis Kelce on the Chiefs -- will be competing in a few short weeks for the Lombardi Trophy.

"My mom can't lose," Travis Kelce told the press in a post-game interview on Sunday.

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, acknowledged his brother's win Sunday night, shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, tweeting that he's "officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!"

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

The brothers grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and played as teammates at the University of Cincinnati in 2008.

On Sunday night, Donna Kelce tweeted "#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl" to celebrate both her sons.

Jason Kelce, the older brother of the two, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and has since played 12 seasons with the team as a center, according to ESPN. Just two seasons behind his brother, Travis Kelce has played as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons after he was drafted in 2013.