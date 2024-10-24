Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital New Orleans are ready for the spotlight ahead of Taylor Swift's shows in the Crescent City this weekend.
The pint-sized fans were dressed up in their musical and shimmery finest, with one baby all set in their cream-colored cardigan, another in a lavender haze outfit, and a pair of twins sporting a cozy coat and red scarf and an iconic "A Lot Going On At The Moment" T-shirt.
This year, the NICU babies' Eras Tour-themed ensembles will also double as their Halloween costumes and Children's Hospital New Orleans nurses are planning to do Halloween crafts with the babies' feet as well.
Meanwhile, Swift has six remaining Eras Tour dates in the U.S. and after New Orleans, will stop in Indianapolis in early November before she meets fans in Canada for November and December dates.