Taylor Swift fans now have another way to celebrate her massively successful Eras Tour.
The Grammy-winning singer's first-ever book, "The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book," commemorating the history she and her fans made on her record-setting tour, is now available for purchase.
In an Instagram post announcing the book in October, Swift said it would be "filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, [and] all the magical memories you guys brought every single night" of the tour.
Swift, who released a Golden Globe-nominated and box office juggernaut concert film for the Eras Tour in October 2023, called the book a retrospective of "the most wondrous experience" of her life.
"The Eras Tour Book" retails for $39.99 and is out now, exclusively at Target.
Simultaneously releasing alongside the "The Eras Tour Book" is the first-ever physical release of "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on CD and vinyl, retailing for $17.99 and $59.99 respectively.
Swift's Eras Tour, which kicked off back in March 2023, is winding down. There are three shows left, all taking place in Vancouver from Dec. 6-8.