"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" has officially arrived on Disney+.

The streaming version of Swift's mega-hit concert film contains four acoustic songs not previously featured in either the theatrical or VOD versions.

The songs, revealed earlier in the week on "Good Morning America," include "Maroon" from the 2022 album "Midnights," "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from the 2019 album "Lover," "You Are in Love" from the 2014 album "1989" and "I Can See You" off the 2023 re-recording of Swift's 2010 album "Speak Now."

A sneak peek of Swift's performance of "I Can See You," the last acoustic song revealed this week, aired Friday on "GMA."

The Disney+ version shows the concert in its entirety for the first time. In addition to the four acoustic tracks, it also includes Swift's hit song "cardigan," the lead single off her 2020 album "folklore."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."