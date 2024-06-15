Taylor Swift marked a significant milestone in her career during her 100th show on the Eras Tour in Liverpool, England.
Swift surprised her fans mid-performance with the announcement that the tour would conclude in December 2024.
"You know, this is actually the 100th show of the tour. That blows my mind," Swift told the audience in a fan-recorded video posted to X.
She added, "That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life thus far. These moments with you."
A spokesperson for the 14-time Grammy winner confirmed to ABC News that Swift's tour will end with a stop in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8.
The Eras Tour began on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and has been a global phenomenon.
Initially planned as a shorter stint, the tour has been extended multiple times, covering the United States, South America, Asia, Australia and now Europe. After its European leg, the tour will return to North America for its final shows.
In her heartfelt announcement, Swift reflected on the significance of the moment. "The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," she said.
"Like, that's it, and that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour," she added.
Throughout the tour, Swift has consistently expressed her gratitude and awe at the overwhelming support from her fans. "I think that this tour has really become my entire life," she admitted during the announcement.
She added, "It's taken over everything. Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don't know what they were anymore. 'Cause all I do when I'm not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just – so like, when I'm not on the stage, I'm dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys."