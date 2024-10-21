An 11-year-old boy in Kentucky is headed to see Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in-person thanks to his viral Halloween costume.
Henry Hinson, of Louisville, went viral on TikTok this month after choosing to dress as Kameron Saunders, one of Swift's backup dancers, for Halloween.
In a video shared by his mom on Oct. 18, Henry can be seen wearing the same outfit that Saunders wears in the opening song of The Eras Tour where Swift first appears to the crowd.
The video of Henry in his costume quickly racked up nearly four million views and caught the attention of Saunders himself, who replied in the comments, "This is BEYOND!!!! 🥹 you beautiful, kind light! THANK YOU! This is remarkable and elaborate and generous and PERFECT! I am HONORED!!!!!"
Just two days after posting the costume video, Henry's mom, Erin Hinson, shared an update that made Henry's "wildest dreams" come true.
"I've gotten a lot of messages but today I got a message from Taylor Nation ... They are giving us two tickets to one of the shows in Indianapolis," Hinson tells her son, who starts screaming before she even finishes the sentence. "So you are going to The Eras Tour."
Swift is scheduled to perform at Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, 2 and 3, the final stops on the United States leg of her tour.
After taking in the news that he'll see Swift in person, Henry is left speechless as he hugs his mom and breaks down in tears.
Henry's love for Swift and for Saunders, whom he saw perform on the Disney+ version of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," according to his mom, quickly captured the hearts of strangers who commented on TikTok.
"I’VE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY FOR COMPLETE STRANGERS!!!! 😭♥️😭♥️😭♥️😭," wrote one commenter.
"I love my algorithm so much for bringing me back here. And I can’t wait to see footages of you at the eras tour!!!🤍," wrote another.
Hinson's mom also included in the comments an address for a P.O. Box where people can send friendship bracelets for Henry to wear in Indianapolis.
