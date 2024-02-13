Taylor Swift delighted fans when she shared a funny video of herself, Travis Kelce and her parents celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win this week.

A TikTok posted by the singer Monday shared a look inside one of the Super Bowl after-parties she and Kelce attended along with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift.

"It's a friends and family party, they said," she wrote in text overlaid in the video. "Bring your parents they said."

In the video, Kelce is seen inside a dark, jam-packed club while hip-hop music plays, before the camera pans to Swift's parents sitting in a booth, as her dad drinks a beer. The camera then cuts to Swift herself, who makes an awkward face.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to note the video marked Kelce's first appearance on Swift's social media platforms.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Swift and Kelce were also captured at the Super Bowl after-party embracing and singing along to Swift's hits.

