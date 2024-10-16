A 12-year-old patient at Children's Hospital New Orleans was surprised when staffers gifted her tickets to attend a Taylor Swift concert.
In a video released by the hospital, Kelsey Farris is seen resting in her hospital bed when the hospital CEO and doctors walk into her room to present her with two tickets to see Swift, Kelsey's favorite singer, on the final leg of her Eras Tour at the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 26.
Kelsey was diagnosed with a severe form of sickle cell disease immediately after she was born, according to a press release from the hospital, which noted that she had been hospitalized more than 20 times over the course of her young life.
"She has endured multiple episodes of acute chest syndrome and several sickle cell pain crises. It reached a point where her quality of life was significantly diminishing because she was living with chronic pain every day, even when she wasn't in the hospital," her mom Ebony Farris said in a statement included in the press release.
Kelsey's doctor's eventually concluded that the best course of action for her would be "to undergo an allogeneic stem cell transplant," according to Children's Hospital New Orleans.
"This type of transplant involves replacing the faulty hemoglobin-producing cells with healthy cells donated by someone else," the hospital explained. "These donor cells can come from a family member, an unrelated donor, or umbilical cord blood. If successful, this procedure can cure sickle cell disease."
The hospital stated that Kelsey was subsequently matched with an anonymous donor "in less than two months," receiving the transplant on Nov. 7, 2023.
"Fortunately, Kelsey’s transplant was just that, and her bloodwork quickly showed no signs of sickle cell disease after the transplant," the hospital said. "Since the transplant, her mother has noticed a remarkable transformation in Kelsey, with increased energy, a greater willingness to be active, and a renewed vibrancy."
According to the hospital, despite her diagnosis and the health issues she has encountered over the years, Kelsey has always illuminated any space she walked into.
"Known for her bright smile and witty dad jokes, Kelsey's positivity lights up the clinic each day, and her artistic talents bring creativity to every visit," the hospital stated. "For Kelsey, receiving these tickets is a well-deserved moment of joy after such a challenging year, which included receiving a bone marrow transplant. Plus, she is one of Taylor Swift's biggest fans."