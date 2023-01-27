Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" music video is here.

The singer released the music video at 12 a.m. ET on Friday after telling her followers on social media to "Meet me at Midnight."

"Lavender Haze," which is the first track off Swift's recent "Midnights" album, references a phrase sometimes used in the 1950s to describe the feeling of being in love.

Mark Blinch/Reuters Taylor Swift arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada Sept. 9, 2022.

"I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men," Swift said in an Instagram video after announcing the track's title. "And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow -- and I thought that was really beautiful."

"And I guess, theoretically, when you're in the 'Lavender Haze,' you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud," she added. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now -- not just, like, quote-unquote public figures -- because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

The "Midnights" singer also touched on how the song reflects her own relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

"My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Swift explained of her trick to prolonging the couple's honeymoon phase. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

The release of the "Lavender Haze" music video comes on the single's 13th week on the Billboard Hot 100 -- Swift's lucky number.