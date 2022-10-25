Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Bejeweled" is here.

At midnight on Tuesday, the singer shared the latest video from the "Midnights" album.

The video features members of the rock band HAIM, actress Laura Dern, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and singer and producer Jack Antonoff.

Hours before the music video was released, Swift teased the video on Instagram with a still from the video of Swift sitting down with a sparkly blanket draped over her lap.

Taylor Swift/Instagram An image posted to Instagram teases the release of a new video from Taylor Swift, Oct. 24, 2022.

In the caption, she hinted that the "Bejeweled" music video will be her own spin on the classic fairytale, Cinderella.

"Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour..." she wrote. "On this sparkling evening I'll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12..."

"This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path," she added. "Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere."

Swift released "Midnights" at midnight on Friday, Oct. 21. Leading up to the album, the singer shared a teaser trailer during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime for the album's music videos that fans can look forward to. The first music video she released after the album dropped was for the song, "Anti-Hero."

Since the release of "Midnights," the album broke several streaming records, including the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify and the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. The song "Lavender Haze" debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music Top 100: Global.