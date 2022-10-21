The teaser trailer for Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album is here.

During the third quarter of Thursday night's football game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, the award-winning singer shared a teaser trailer for the album featuring a glimpse of the music videos that will go with the songs on the album.

"Those projects are the 'Midnights' music movies -- the music videos I've made to explore visually the world of this record. And I love storytelling and songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them, and I had a fun opportunity again to work with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the 'All Too Well' 10-minute short film," Swift said, introducing the trailer, which showed Swift's world of "Midnights." "I'm really proud of what we made."

The trailer, which was later shared on Instagram, ended with a list of actors that will be featured in the music videos including Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim, Laith Ashley, Danielle Haim, Nmike Birbiglia, Este Haim, Laura Dern, Pat McGrath, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Dita Von Teese.

The teaser trailer dropped hours before the release of her new album, "Midnights."

Ahead of the teaser's release during the football game, Swift shared clues about it on Instagram in a video about the week's events, which had a calendar memo about the release of her new album, a "special very chaotic surprise" on Friday at 3 a.m., and a possible music video drop for "Anti-Hero," a new song on "Midnights."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images, FILE NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium, on Sept. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

The video included a mention that a second music video from "Midnights" would be released on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

She also teased the trailer in a video on Twitter and Instagram saying, "I'm going to be sharing a first look at the secret projects that I've been working very hard for a very long time, getting ready for the 'Midnights' album. And you would see it before the 'Midnights' album came out. So... meet me there?"

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

Swift confirmed that a new album was coming at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August when she accepted the award for Video of the Year for "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)."

"I wouldn't be able to re-record my albums if it weren't for you," Swift said in her acceptance speech. "You embolden me to do that. I had to sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21."

She took to Instagram and shared the album cover for "Midnights" and wrote, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."