Taylor Swift has released the music video for "Anti-Hero," a single off her 10th studio album, "Midnights."

The "Anti-Hero" video premiered Friday at 8 a.m. ET, hours after the release of Swift's new album at midnight.

The music video, which was written and directed by Swift, shows her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time," she described in an Instagram post.

In a previously shared behind the scenes video featuring Swift discussing the new album, she described "Anti-Hero" as "one of my favorite songs I've ever written."

"I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she said of the song. "You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know… not to sound too dark, but, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."

She also said that she feels "Anti-Hero" is a, "real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself."

"We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person," she shared. "So, yeah, I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

Swift first announced "Midnights," which she describes as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," in August.

Following the album announcement, she teased the project in social posts with Easter eggs and fun behind the scenes footage of her making the album.

She also revealed lyrics, inspiration behind the songs, covers for the project and its official track list ahead of its official release.