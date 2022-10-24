Taylor Swift's "Midnights" broke all kinds of streaming records less than 24 hours after its release on Friday.

On Spotify, the album became the most streamed album in a single day. Swift also became the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

Swift shared her reaction to the Spotify news in a tweet to her fans Friday evening. "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" she wrote. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

"Midnights" also broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. The song "Lavender Haze" debuted at number one on Apple Music Top 100: Global.

And on Amazon Music, Swift had the most first day album streams globally of any artist, as well as the most Alexa requests ever.

Read more about Swift's newly released album here.

