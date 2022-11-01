Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.

Swift beat out previous record-holder Drake, who sent nine songs into the top 10 in 2021.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FILE Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022.

In response to the news, Swift tweeted that she is in "shambles."

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100???" she wrote. "On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

With Swift polishing up the entire top 10 this week, she has now logged 40 top 10 hits -- the most out of any female artist. Madonna previously held the record with 38.

Drake is the act to beat in that particular race, as he's sent 59 songs into the top 10.

Swift also established another record for herself: She is now the first artist to simultaneously top the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts four separate times. Prior to "Midnights," her albums "evermore," "Folklore" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" went to No. 1, as did their respective singles "willow," "cardigan" and "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)."

Stats-wise, the No. 1 "Anti-Hero" was streamed the most out of any other "Midnights" song. The track that sold the most copies is "Question...?" -- which moved 21,400 copies over the past week. "Question...?" is seventh on the Hot 100.

Last week, Swift broke streaming records with "Midnights" just less than 24 hours after its release. On Spotify, the album became the most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift also become the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

"Midnights" also broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams, and the song "Lavender Haze" debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music Top 100: Global.

On Amazon Music, Swift had the most first-day album streams globally of any artist, as well as the most Alexa requests ever.