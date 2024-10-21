Billy Joel is celebrating Taylor Swift's success!
In an Instagram post on Monday, the "Uptown Girl" singer shared photos from the evening he spent with family at her Eras Tour in Miami, Florida.
The first photo shows Joel standing with his two younger daughters, Della, 9, and Remy, 6, and his wife, Alexis Roderick, alongside Swift's mom, Andrea, at the concert.
A second photo features the family posing and smiling with Swift backstage.
In the caption, Joel wrote a sweet note to praise Swift for her "record-breaking concert" and her great influence on her fans.
"Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John's 'Face to Face' concert previously held the seating record," the caption read. "Taylor's second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium. We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!"
"Plus, we got to celebrate with her mama❤️," he continued. "Celebrating someone's success does not negate your own. She is showing our girls all that is possible. Onward and upward #swifties."
In addition to Della and Remy, Joel is also a dad to her daughter Alexa, 38, whom he shares with ex Christie Brinkley.
Joel recently celebrated Della's 9th birthday in August, sharing a sweet post on his Instagram.
Alongside photos of Della riding a horse and another image of her petting a baby goat on a farm, Joel wrote in the caption, "Happy 9th Birthday, Della Rose."
"Watching you grow and shine, keeps us all in awe," he added. "We love you ."