Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter, Della Rose, on her birthday in a sweet way.
On Monday, the "Uptown Girl" singer shared a sweet post for Della on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Happy 9th Birthday, Della Rose."
"Watching you grow and shine, keeps us all in awe," he continued. "We love you."
The photos Joel shared of Della included her riding a horse and another image of her petting a baby goat on a farm.
Like her father, Della has fallen in love with performing.
Last month, Della and his 6-year-old daughter, Remy, joined him onstage during his final Madison Square Garden residency show for a performance of Joel's hit song, "My Life."
Della has also joined Joel onstage over the years, including last year during his 97th MSG show where she and Remy sang "Jingle Bells."
Joel shares daughters Della and Remy with wife Alexis Roderick, who he married in July 2015.
He also has a daughter, Alexa Ray, 38, with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.