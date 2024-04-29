Billy Joel is still singing to his "Uptown Girl," ex-wife Christie Brinkley.
A recent fan video shows Joel singing his hit 1983 song "Uptown Girl," which was inspired by Brinkley, at a recent New York City concert. In the video, Brinkley is shown on the big screen at Madison Square Garden laughing and dancing along as Joel belts out the lyrics.
"Billy Joel wrote 'Uptown Girl' about his then-partner Christie Brinkley," read text overlaid in the fan video. "Tonight she watched him sing the song he wrote about her to all of Madison Square Garden."
"Uptown Girl" was released in 1983 and immediately gained widespread popularity, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was eventually certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and remains a beloved hit several decades later with its catchy chorus.
In a 2010 interview with Howard Stern, Joel confirmed that although he initially began writing the song about several women, he eventually became focused on Brinkley.
"I started dating Christie, and rather than it being about all these different girls, she became the uptown girl," he said at the time.
Brinkley also starred in the 1983 "Uptown Girl" music video.
In 2014, Joel and Brinkley shared a similar moment at a New York City concert when camera crews caught Brinkley enjoying the tune in the audience.
Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994 and share one child, daughter Alexa Ray Joel. Both Joel and Brinkley have two additional children apiece from other relationships.