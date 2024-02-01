Billy Joel is back.

The "Uptown Girl" singer's first new single in decades, "Turn the Lights Back On," dropped Thursday alongside a lyric video.

The ballad, featuring some of Joel's classic piano flourishes, finds him singing about regretting his behavior in a relationship and promising he's ready to mend his ways.

"I'm late, but I'm here right now / Though I used to be romantic / I forgot somehow / Time can make you blind / But I see you now / As we're laying in the darkness / Did I wait too long / To turn the lights back on?" Joel sings.

The song was written by Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector and Joel.

Joel is set to perform at Sunday night's 2024 Grammy Awards.