Billy Joel will take the stage at this year's Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

Although Joel is not nominated this year, over the years he has won five Grammys, including album of the year for "52nd Street," and record and song of the year for "Just the Way You Are." He also received a Grammy Legend Award in 1991.

Other announced performers at the upcoming awards show include Luke Combs, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy and Travis Scott.

News of Joel's upcoming appearance on the telecast comes just a few days after he announced the release of "Turn the Lights Back On," his first pop single since 2007.

The new song is a "classic Billy Joel-style tune," which features his signature sound, according to a press release.

It includes the lyrics, "Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?"

The new single will be released Feb. 1.