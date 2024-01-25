A new trailer is here for "Road House", which stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton in a remake of the 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze.

The high-energy, explosion-filled trailer for the film, which arrives March 21 on Prime Video, features Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who gains employment at a Florida Keys roadhouse, engaging in what appears to be a bar brawl with UFC icon Conor McGregor in his feature film debut.

The UFC-fighting lifestyle appears to follow Dalton to the Florida Keys, where he engages in several squabbles in the trailer, highlighted by a line from a character played by Daniela Melchior.

Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from "Road House." Laura Radford/Prime Video

"I should warn you," she says. "People have a certain way of getting things done around here."

The action-packed trailer features a bar fight, boat explosion and car crash as Dalton fends off several antagonists in his new Florida life.

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from "Road House." Laura Radford/Prime Video

The trailer comes a day after a poster for the upcoming film was released. In the image, Dalton is seen sitting slouched in a chair, wearing an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, with open wounds across his chest and torso.

The backdrop appears to be a beach-themed bar with neon signs. The movie's title is emblazoned across the top of the poster in blue neon tube light script. A figure can be seen lying on the floor of the bar behind Dalton, as well as a "3 simple rules" poster, a reference to Dalton's three rules in the original film.

According to Prime Video, the new action film is an "adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the '80s cult classic" that follows the story of Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who gains employment as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse.

Jake Gyllenhaal appears in the poster for Amazon MGM Studios, "Roadhouse." Amazon MGM Studios

The original 1989 "Road House" similarly followed the life of a smooth bouncer played by Swayze.

Amazon Studios first announced the remake in August 2022.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, the movie will also star "No Time to Die" actor Billy Magnussen, "The Suicide Squad" actress Melchior and Gbemisola Ikumelo from Amazon's "A League of Their Own" reboot.