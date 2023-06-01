New York City Mayor Eric Adams also issued a statement with the press release, saying, "There's only one thing that's more New York than Billy Joel -- and that's a Billy Joel concert at MSG. For more than 50 years, Billy's music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all."