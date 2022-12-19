Billy Joel has announced his final concert of the year at Madison Square Garden is postponed due to an illness.

The 73-year-old wrote on Instagram Sunday, "I’m disappointed to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June."

He added, "I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn’t happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

Joel did not provide further details on the infection.

The show has been rescheduled for June 2, 2023 and all tickets for Monday's show will be honored that night.