Billy Joel got into the holiday spirit at his Dec. 19 concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the 97th show of his residency at the venue.

The hitmaker, 74, performed several holiday tunes during the pre-Christmas show, starting off by bringing out his two young daughters, Della, 8, and Remy, 6, for "Jingle Bells."

The little surprise guests were decked out in bright green dresses for the occasion.

Billy Joel, right, performs with his daughters Della Joel and Remy Joel at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 19, 2023, in New York. Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

According to setlist.fm, the show also featured performances of holiday staples like "Deck the Halls," "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Silent Night" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

But those weren't the only surprises in store for Joel's fans at MSG. The show also featured a guest appearance by Elvis Costello, with the pair performing Costello and The Attractions' "Pump It Up," followed by Billy's "Allentown."

Elvis Costello, left, and Billy Joel perform at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 19, 2023, in New York. Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Powerhouse directors Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig were also spotted in the crowd at the show, and also posed with Joel backstage.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig watch Billy Joel perform at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 19, 2023, in New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Joel is getting ready to wrap up his MSG residency in 2024, with the final show set to happen July 25.

A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.