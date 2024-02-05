Christie Brinkley was showered with love from her daughters as she turned 70 on Friday.

To mark the occasion, Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook posted a video montage celebrating her mom on Instagram.

Set to the song "Young Hearts Run Free" by Candi Staton, the clip features the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model living her life with joy, as well as a few mother-daughter moments with Brinkley-Cook, 25.

Brinkley and her daughter are seen enjoying fun activities together like dancing, posing for a home photoshoot, attending a basketball game, riding on a boat and more.

Other parts of the video also show Brinkley with her birthday cakes.

"HAPPY SEXY 70, MOM!" Brinkley-Cook wrote in the caption.

Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor paid tribute to her mom on Instagram for her 70th birthday. Sailor Brinkley Cook/Instagram

Brinkley responded to her daughter in the comment section, writing, "You have always made the best films!"

"What a talent! You should go off to Hollywood and make magic !" she continued. "Thank you so much for making this ! It had to take forever finding all these snippets and I am so appreciative!! It's so much fun! Like you! I love you so much! Mom."

Joining the celebration, Brinkley's eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 38, also paid tribute to her mom, posting a video filled with sweet memories of them together through the years.

Set to the tune "Feels Like Home" by Randy Newman, the montage includes a few glamorous moments from their red carpet and television appearances together, as well as some sweet family moments.

"Happy Birthday To This Ever-Beautiful, Pure, N' Precious Mother O' Mine… Who Always Feels Like Home To Me," Joel captioned the post in part.

Marking the milestone herself, Brinkley posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Sunday while reflecting on her new chapter in the caption.

"This is 70, and you've nothing to fear, Because you can make it your very own favorite year!" she wrote. "It's up to you, it's in your power To choose to celebrate, instead of cower."

She continued, "You know what to do, Exercise and eat right, use your sunblock and don't sit under overhead lights! Be curious, explore and go on adventures, just don't forget, to pack your dentures."

"Seriously, laugh and love with all your might … and I promise you 70 will be all right!" Brinkley concluded.

In addition to daughters Joel -- whom Brinkley shares with ex-husband Billy Joel -- and Brinkley Cook, whom Brinkley shares with ex-husband Peter Halsey Cook, the model is also a mom to son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 28. Brinkley welcomed her son with ex-husband Richard Taubman, and he was later adopted by her ex Peter Cook.