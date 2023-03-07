Christie Brinkley is embracing her natural beauty by showing off her gray hair in a new post on Instagram.

In the photos, the 69-year-old Brinkley sits on a sandy beach underneath a sky with gray clouds, flashing her smile, while striking different poses in her coat and jeans.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she quipped in the caption. "The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace."

Sharing her son's opinion of her new look, she continued, "My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!"

"The verdict is still out !" she added. "Happy Sunday!"

A mother of three, Brinkley shares her daughter Alexa Ray, 37, with her ex-husband Billy Joel, her son Jack Paris, 27, with her ex-husband Richard Taubman and daughter Sailor Lee, 24, with her ex-husband Peter Halsey.

As of late, the model has proudly embodied her natural glow. In August, Brinkley posted a video wearing nothing but towels wrapped around her body without a stitch of makeup while showing a glimpse of her morning routine.

"As you can see, I have a lot of sun damage," Brinkley said at the time while applying her SBLA Instant Facial Sculpting Wand around her eyes and throughout high points of her face. "I love the great outdoors. I grew up a surfer girl in Malibu, and from there I became a model and I was on every other beach in the world posing in a bathing suit with the instructions, 'Go get a tan.'"

Brinkley became a brand ambassador and spokesperson for SBLA after being introduced to the company's sculpting wands during the pandemic, she said.

For the second part of Brinkley's routine, she used the SBLA Neck Chin and Jawline Wand. "Too much sun causes skin to lose elasticity," she captioned the video, adding, "Powerful peptides in the wand help tighten and lift."