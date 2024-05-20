Kevin Costner was surrounded by his family at the premiere of his new movie, "Horizon: An American Saga."
The film debuted at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, with five of the "Yellowstone" actor's children supporting him on the star-studded red carpet.
Costner was joined for the special occasion by daughters Annie, Lily and Grace as well as sons Cayden and Hayes, the latter of whom appears in "Horizon."
Following the premiere, the two-time Oscar winner was seen getting teary-eyed during a standing ovation for the film before he addressed the audience.
"I'll never forget this," he said. "Neither will my children. They all look so beautiful, dressed up so nice, the women. The men, they're so handsome."
Costner's children were also by his side as he received the Order of Arts and Letters from the French minister of culture.
The "Dances with Wolves" actor and director shares daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe, who was not in attendance, with ex-wife Cindy Silva. His son Liam, who was also not in attendance, is shared with ex Bridget Rooney. He shares sons Cayden and Hayes and daughter Grace with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
The first chapter of Costner's "Horizon" film saga hits theaters on June 28 with the second chapter following on Aug. 16.