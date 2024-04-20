Country sensation Morgan Wallen is speaking out following his recent arrest, expressing remorse for his actions.

The 30-year-old star was arrested on April 7 after allegedly tossing a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar, according to police.

Wallen took to X on Friday to address the incident for the first time.

"I needed to take a moment to make things right with the people I've affected. I've reached out to Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the folks at Chief’s," he wrote in a post on his official account. "I'm deeply disappointed in my behavior, and I'm ready to face the consequences. I hold immense respect for the officers who work tirelessly to keep us safe. As for my tour, there will be no changes."

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department detailed the incident, reporting Wallen's arrest on three felony charges.

The arrest occurred just days after the kick-off of his 2024 leg of the One Night at a Time world tour. Despite the setback, Wallen resumed his tour schedule, with the next stop scheduled for Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.

Two police officers who witnessed the incident said they observed Wallen hurling a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar, a six-story establishment on Broadway. The singer was subsequently apprehended and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, police said.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News via ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers standing outside of Chiefs Bar on Broadway "witnessed a chair come from above and hit Broadway. "The chair was approximately three feet away from two officers.

Reports from WKRN described witnesses seeing Wallen laughing after the incident. Video footage reviewed by police corroborated these accounts, capturing the singer throwing an object off the roof. Wallen will return to Nashville for his court dates on May 2-3.

Wallen is headlining the Stagecoach Music Festival from April 26-28.