Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday night on counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, an attorney for the singer confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Worrick Robinson, Wallen's attorney, said in a statement to ABC News.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News via ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers standing outside of Chiefs Bar on Broadway "witnessed a chair come from above and hit Broadway." The documents state "the chair was approximately three feet away from two officers."

The documents state that after investigating the incident, "Cameras show the defendant lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof."

The roof was six floors up, according to the affidavit.

"Witnesses stated they were standing to the right of the defendant and observed him pick up the chair and throw it over him, laughing afterward," the document states. "Officers arrested the defendant with three counts of reckless endangerment for two officers being in the vicinity and the danger to the public. Additionally, he was charged with disorderly conduct as he created a hazardous condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose."

In this Nov. 8, 2023 file photo Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage via Getty Images

The documents state that Wallen placed others "in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury" with his alleged actions.

"Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night," the Metro Nashville Police Department wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the post, Wallen's bond was set at $15,250. The post was accompanied by a mugshot of Wallen smiling.

The charges against Wallen come three years after the country singer was caught on video, obtained and released by TMZ, shouting a racist slur. Wallen was temporarily suspended from his record label, Big Loud Records, as a result, and issued an apology, saying at the time, "I was wrong. It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I'm facing."

Wallen was also dropped by his talent agency at the time, WME, but has since signed with The Neal Agency.