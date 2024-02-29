Everyone knows the iconic lead single off Garth Brooks' 1990 album "No Fences," and now "Friends in Low Places" is getting the brick-and-mortar treatment.

The country music superstar's latest project, the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, is opening as a permanent fixture in Nashville.

On Thursday, the 17-time American Music Awards winner and two-time Grammy winner teased an early peek at the new establishment on "Good Morning America." The four-story bar, restaurant and music venue which opens its doors in Music City on March 7.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks announce 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries. Amazon Prime Video

"Hey everybody, Garth Brooks here, and I love me some 'Good Morning America,' and I promise you are going to love this," he said in a video message before showing off a behind the scenes glimpse at the project that's been two years in the making.

"When you walk into the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, you're in that stadium show, you're at that dive bar," Brooks said, highlighting the atmosphere guests can expect. "There's the construction of it and then there's also the building of entertainment, cause that's what a bar and honky tonk is. At the same time, these people that come to a Garth Brooks spot expect what they see at a Garth brooks concert, so you bring in the best of the best, which also happens to be that family that you've been touring the world with for the last three decades."

Brooks may be the top-selling solo artist of all time and the only artist to release nine albums that were certified Diamond, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, but he's not the first to dive into the country music Nashville bar and restaurant scene. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, John Rich and Florida Georgia Line own a few of the existing celebrity bars in Nashville.

Max Goldberg, Jenny Deathridge Bratt, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Camille Tambunting and Benjamin Goldberg to star in 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries. Amazon Prime Video

Brooks and his wife, country music star, TV host and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood, documented their journey building the ultimate oasis on Lower Broadway in their new show, "Friends in Low Places."

The docuseries takes fans inside the construction and opening of the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk and begins streaming on Prime Video March 7.

Stay tuned for an up-close look with Robin Roberts live from Nashville with Brooks and Yearwood at the establishment's opening festivities next week.