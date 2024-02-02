No matter how far they are apart physically, Garth Brooks makes sure to always keep wife Trisha Yearwood close in spirit.

The iconic country music couple shared a joint video to Instagram on Feb. 1 in which Brooks holds up his iPhone to reveal a smiling photo of Yearwood wearing glasses as his device's wallpaper.

Just as the image comes into clear view in the clip, which is set to "Cupid's Chokehold" by Gym Class Heroes, he lowers it to reveal she is standing right beside him as they share a sweet kiss.

Yearwood shared her reaction to the video in the comments, leaving a simple red heart emoji for all to see.

The couple, who married in December 2005, recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.