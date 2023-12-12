Trisha Yearwood is revealing the sweet way she and husband Garth Brooks celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

The "How Do I Live" singer, 59, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of two flower arrangements -- one she sent to Brooks and one he sent to her for their special day.

"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing!" she wrote in the caption.

Yearwood added hashtags for "#happy18," "#love" and "#morethanever" to up the aww factor.

Brooks, 61, and Yearwood married Dec. 10, 2005. Brooks has three daughters -- Taylor, August and Allie -- from a previous marriage.

In a 2021 interview with SheKnows, Yearwood said she considers herself a "bonus mom" to Brooks' kids.

"I can't imagine my life without them," she said at the time.