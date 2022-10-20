Garth Brooks says his new tattoo is an homage to the women he loves.

The country artist recently revealed that he fulfilled a promise he made to his youngest daughter, Allie, and got his first tattoo.

After staying mum about what it looks like, Brooks is now sharing the details of the personal emblem, which he says is intended to honor the most important women in his life,

The "Rodeo" singer got a tattoo depicting his wife, Trisha Yearwood; his late mother, Colleen Carroll; and his three daughters, Allie, Taylor and August.

"It's all about them being on my shoulder and around my heart and by my side," he explained recently on his weekly Facebook Live series "﻿Inside Studio G." "I know my three daughters have my back and are by my side [until] I'm in the grave. But something about having them inked on your skin right here, by your side the rest of your life -- pretty frickin' cool."

"So Mom's on my shoulder, and Miss Yearwood's right here on my heart," he added.

The tattoo wraps around the left side of his chest and back.