When Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood spoke about Brooks' upcoming duets album earlier in February, it left many hoping the project would be a long-awaited, full-length collaboration between the two.

This week on Inside Studio G, Brooks revealed that's not the case.

"I will tell you this, the duets record that's coming is not just of the queen," he said, using his frequent nickname for his wife. "The queen's in there, of course, 'cause you can't do it without her."

Brooks didn't offer up any additional details about who his other duet partners may be, only adding, "It's been fun so far. It's going to be a blast to finish, though."

However, Brooks did offer up a comment on how special any duet with his wife is.

"If I can be remembered in this business, I would much rather be remembered as a part of a duet career with Trisha Yearwood than I would as myself as a solo artist," he said.

He went on to say the album should arrive "late in this year."

We played Ask Me Anything with Garth Brooks backstage at 'GMA'