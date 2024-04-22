Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone is sharing praise for the 14-time Grammy winner.

Malone took to Instagram to thank Swift days after the release of her album "The Tortured Poets Department," which included "Fortnight," an introspective tune from Swift layered with Post Malone's vocals.

"It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world," wrote the "Sunflower" singer. "I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey," he continued.

"I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕," Malone finished the post.

Swift also weighed in on the album's first track with a post featuring the song's cover art. She praised Malone's songwriting ability and teased the music video, which dropped Friday night following the album release.

"I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," Swift wrote.

"I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight," she continued.

The video, which is in black and white, begins with Swift in a psych ward of sorts, wiping her face to reveal tattoos similar to Malone's. In another scene, she walks into a room wearing a black Victorian mourning dress, where others, including Malone, are typing on vintage typewriters. She types the lyrics of the song, "I love you, it's ruining my life."

The song was met with immediate success, with Spotify announcing "Fortnight" became its most streamed song in a single day on Friday, April 19, the day the album dropped.