Post Malone is in his country era -- and he's got friends.

The "Sunflower" singer took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to share a snippet of a new song, captioning the clip with a clinking beer mugs emoji and tagging collaborator Luke Combs.

While Malone doesn't reveal the name of the song, he and Combs repeat the phrase "Ain't Got a Guy For That" multiple times, meaning that could very well be the title.

Combs took to the comments to react to the post, leaving his own clinking beer mugs emoji as well as a fire emoji.

"Yessir," Malone commented back.

This tease of new music is fresh off Malone wowing the crowd with his take on "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl, strumming an acoustic guitar during his performance.

Combs, of course, is still riding high after a showstopping duet of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the Grammys earlier this month.