When Reba McEntire performs the national anthem at Sunday's Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, it will be a journey 50 years in the making.

That's because the legend's career started when she was discovered while singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

While that does ease some of the pressure, McEntire said she's still doing her homework.

"I prepare by being prepared. I've been singing the national anthem in the shower, when we get in the car," the country superstar said at the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show press conference on Thursday.

Reba McEntire speaks during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Rex [Linn], my boyfriend, is a huge football fan, played all sports when he was going to school," she continued. "And so he'll say, 'OK, sing it one more time.' I said, 'I think I know the words real good right now so I'm all right."

The Country Music Hall of Famer -- who attended the press conference alongside fellow Super Bowl performers Post Malone and Andra Day -- said she finds comfort in knowing the crowd will likely be singing along in the moment, one she said she takes very seriously.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day speak during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it," McEntire said. "It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace."

"It's not about me," she added. "I'm the representation of this song, and I'm just honored to get to sing it."

The entertainer, who has spent plenty of time working in Las Vegas, also said she is particularly proud to be included in the city's first Super Bowl.

You can watch Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.