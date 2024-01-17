Super Bowl commercials cater to an array of consumer interests. Whether it's Budweiser tugging on heartstrings with Clydesdales and puppies or getting a laugh-out-loud response from Betty White dusting herself off following a tackle to enjoy a Snickers bar, the desired impact from marketers is the same: Make it memorable.

As NFL teams take the gridiron in hopes of making it through to the big game on Feb. 11, advertisers are already at work teasing fans with early glimpses at their biggest investment spot of the year.

Food and beverage commercials are historically a hit with viewers on the biggest snacking day of the season, which ultimately drives an uptick in demand, as studied by behavioral research company Veylinx following last year's game.

Before the Super Bowl contenders are even set, brands are pumping out previews and promos to get consumers' attention earlier than ever.

"Good Morning America" rounded up glimpses at the new ads for fans before the spots air next month.

Early look at Super Bowl LVIII commercials

Drumstick

Eric André appears in a teaser for the upcoming Drumstick commercial for the Super Bowl. Courtesy of Drumstick

In its first teaser before the big game, Nestle debuted its "Dr. Umstick" ad starring comedian Eric André, who appears to be passing through airport security with a Gladstone bag, which once opened by the agent appears to be full of Drumsticks, the beloved ready-to-eat chocolate ice cream cone.

Nestle has also launched a Change.org petition in tandem with the new spot, hoping to officially make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday, dubbed "Drumstick Monday."

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

The bright blue tropical-flavored soft drink is set to make its first-ever onscreen appearance during Super Bowl LVIII, in celebration of its 20th birthday.

The momentous "Bajaversary" as PepsiCo is calling it, will give fans a chance to buy the popular beverage in stores nationwide for the first time ever outside of Taco Bell.

Both Mtn Dew Baja Blast and Mtn Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar will hit shelves this month, and will be available all of 2024.

Popeyes

A new Popeyes promotion in tandem with the brand's debut commercial during the big game to win free wings depending on the result of the Super Bowl. Popeyes

While Popeyes hasn't unveiled a teaser just yet, the fried chicken fast food chain will debut its first-ever TV advertisement during the first quarter of the big game to celebrate the permanent addition of wings to its menu in five flavors: Ghost Pepper, Sweet 'N Spicy, Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan and Signature Hot.

In tandem with the inaugural ad spot, the Louisiana-founded chain is promoting a "Wings for Wings" offer, where if the winning Super Bowl team has wings in its name, logo or on its mascot, customers can get a six-piece wing order free with any online or in-app purchase.

As of time of publication, that leaves just the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills to help fans secure the free wings offer, so for anyone that loves fried chicken and doesn't have a team to root for... you do now.

Pringles

In a sea of first-timers, Pringles is back for its seventh consecutive Super Bowl spot featuring a notable celebrity with bold facial hair, similar to the brand's well-known snacking icon.

Pringles is relying heavily on social media to get fans to guess who the 'stache belongs to, with some followers already speculating about whose facial hair is in the frame.

"Pringles is thrilled to continue bringing the flavor and fun for our seventh consecutive Big Game ad spot on the biggest snacking day of the year with a celebrity talent who has some pretty bold facial hair, similar to a certain global snacking icon we all know and love," Mauricio Jenkins, VP of global marketing for Pringles, told "GMA" in an emailed statement. "Stay tuned to find out who the 'uncanny' resemblance belongs to."

Starry

Ice Spice appears in a teaser for the new Starry Super Bowl commercial. PepsiCo

The lemon lime soda that replaced Sierra Mist for PepsiCo has a star-studded Super Bowl commercial planned.

"I'm hyped to star in the first-ever STARRY Super Bowl commercial. Trust me, STARRY is a vibe," rapper Ice Spice said in a press release for the upcoming spot.

The 24-year-old Grammy-nominated entertainer, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, previously appeared in a Dunkin' commercial alongside Ben Affleck, but will be swapping out seasonal coffee for a sweet, crisp and effervescent soda in Starry's first-ever ad spot during the big game next month.

In a teaser for the ad, the hip-hop star is seen alongside the STARRY dynamic animated duo Lem and Lime.