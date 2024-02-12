As part of Beyoncé's attempt to “break Verizon” in her new Super Bowl commercial, the star announced the release of new music, which appeared on music streaming services shortly after the spot. She also announced an upcoming album.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” the two new singles which each appeared with an “Official Visualizer” on Youtube shortly after the commercial aired, tap into a country theme and feature a strong guitar presence.

"Act II" appears to be the title of megastar’s new album, as it was revealed in a one-minute trailer which hit the superstar’s Instagram account moments after the Super Bowl ad. The video revealed the album will arrive on March 29.

In the Instagram video, a woman is seen driving through a Western desert while a guitar instrumental begins to play. As onlookers gather in disbelief, they point to a billboard in the desert featuring Beyoncé lying horizontally and waving a robotic arm with a sign reading “Texas! Hold ‘Em."

Beyonce performs at a concert in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Andrew Harnik/AP

Adding to the Texan aesthetic, the Houston native wears a bejeweled cowboy hat in the "16 Carriages" Official Visualizer.

In the Super Bowl ad, Beyoncé commits several attempts to “break Verizon',' including creating an A.I. version of herself, dressing in Barbie-themed "Bar Bey'" and performing from space.

The 32-time Grammy winner recently released a new song titled "My House" on Friday, Dec. 1, following the Los Angeles and London premieres of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," which chronicles her Renaissance World Tour.