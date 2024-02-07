Beyoncé's latest announcement has the Beyhive and hair lovers buzzing.

The music icon posted a video teaser on Tuesday evening, unveiling a new hair care brand: Cécred.

During the short clip, a screen covered by a sheer white drape shows a mashup of clips, including images of Beyoncé as a child with her hair braided. There are lots of other throwback moments, too, including a glimpse of a salon named Headliners Hair Salon, which happens to be the name of her mother Tina Knowles' former salon.

The reveal was accompanied by a caption simply stating: "Hair is sacred." The post also notes that the Cécred brand is set to officially launch on Feb. 20.

"It has always been a dream of mine to create a hair care line," said Beyoncé in a marketing email sent to fans. "That's why I'm so proud to share Cécred, which celebrates and honors the wisdom in our hair. I'm excited that you are now part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our journeys, our hair secrets and protect all things sacred."

Since posting, Beyoncé fans have shared loads of excited comments about the new product launch, with many saying they're ready to shop it now.

A second video was shared on Cécred's Instagram account, showing a collection of social media posts from creators speculating about the upcoming hair care brand, along with the caption: "The rumors are true."

At the beginning of the clip, Beyoncé is also heard saying, "Obviously, I grew up in my mother's hair salon." At the end, she's heard saying, "Welcome along my hair journey."

In May 2023, Beyoncé gave fans an earlier clue about her upcoming hair care brand when she posted a photo of herself sitting in a chair in front of a lighted makeup mirror while holding a curling iron.

The photo is followed by a note in which the singer asks, "How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?"

She continues, "I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

The "Break My Soul" singer closes the note by writing, "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."