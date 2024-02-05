Beyoncé's 2024 Grammys look was truly a hit.

While the music icon skipped the red carpet, she made a not-so-subtle appearance during the ceremony, standing in support of her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on Sunday.

The "Alien Superstar" singer channeled glam cowgirl style, wearing a dazzling jacket and shorts set from Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection by Pharrell Williams.

The look was set off with a white cowboy hat.

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Led by Williams, Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director, the label's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show was full of models dressed in everything from cowboy hats to contemporary workwear with a Westernized twist -- and Beyonce's Grammys style felt right in line with the ethos of the show.

The singer's look also echoed the fashion aesthetic of her Renaissance World Tour, which included everything from extraordinary metallic ensembles to showstopping rodeo-ready looks.

Beyonce and Dua Lipa attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning singer, who attended Sunday's ceremony alongside her husband and eldest daughter Blue Ivy, posed for stylish snaps throughout the evening with everyone from singer Dua Lipa to best new artist winner Victoria Monét.

See more standout looks from music biggest night here.