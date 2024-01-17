Louis Vuitton's latest fashion show is a Western-themed feast for the eyes.

Led by Pharrell Williams, the label's menswear creative director, the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show was full of models dressed in everything from cowboy hats to contemporary workwear with a Westernized twist.

This is Williams' sophomore collection with the luxury fashion house, and he made an appearance at the finale of the show wearing a white graphic shirt, jeans and a hat that fully aligned with the aesthetic of the show.

Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2024 in Paris. Francois Durand/Getty Images

This season's show was held in Paris and featured the silhouette of an earthy body of land full of mountains and nature.

"Employing the finest craftsmanship -- from precious gems to hand-painting and expert embroidery techniques -- the collection shines light on the iconography of American Western dress," the brand said in a press release about the show. "The vision includes creative exchanges with artists from the Dakota and Lakota nations across sound, staging and elements of the collection, as well as the American bootmaker Timberland."

A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2024 in Paris. Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A diverse lineup of male and female models trailed the runway wearing rodeo-ready ensembles. Among those featured were NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who are also rising football stars.

Shilo Sanders walked wearing a plaid shirt and brown pants topped with a graphic bomber-style jacket and a cognac-toned duffle bag. His brother Shedeur Sanders wore a green embroidered cardigan, an orange vest and pants that matched the pattern of his brother's look. His look also included construction boots, a baseball cap and a crossbody bag.

Shedeur Sanders walks the runway at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2024 on Jan.16, 2024 in Paris. | Shilo Sanders walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2024 in Paris. WWD via Getty Images

The brothers opened up to Williams about their modeling debut in a video shared by Well Off Media, their older brother Deion Sanders Jr.'s company.

"We want to be multidimensional. We don't want to be just football," said Shilo Sanders.

Williams responded, "You already are."

He continued, "It's just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already. If I were you, I would change that language: 'I am multidimensional.'"

In addition to the brother duo, rapper Pusha T was also a part of the current season's model lineup.

Bradley Cooper attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2024 in Paris. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

There were also several notables in attendance for the highly anticipated show including actor Bradley Cooper, who wore a sleek black coat with white buttons, as well as tennis star Venus Williams, who was seen in a burgundy jacket, white shirt and gray tie.

Venus Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2024 in Paris. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Pharrell was appointed Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director in February 2023.

"Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion -- establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years," the luxury label wrote in an Instagram post revealing the news. "The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton's status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship."