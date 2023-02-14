Pharrell has been appointed Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director.

The fashion house announced that the musician and producer would be taking on the role Tuesday, and his first collection with the line will debut next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

"Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion -- establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years," the luxury label wrote in an Instagram post revealing the news. "The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship."

Pharrell's new role was previously held by Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

"I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director," Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement on Tuesday. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."