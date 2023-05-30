Beyoncé continues to present dazzling performances and fashion moments on her Renaissance World Tour.
The Grammy Award-winning singer most recently performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Monday night.
She's there for five nights, with four more scheduled performances on May 30, June 1, June 3 and June 4.
Her fashion certainly didn't disappoint during her first night in London.
One of her standout looks was a red bespoke Off-White bodysuit, which was covered in 40,000 red hotfix crystals, according to the label.
She also wore a custom bee-inspired look from Mugler.
The singer's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also appeared onstage during Monday's show. Blue Ivy previously performed with her mom at a show in Paris last week.
Beyoncé had another stylish moment onstage Monday night in custom David Koma look.
She also wore a separate custom silver look from French designer Courrèges for her opening night in London.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the singer's return to the stage since she announced the tour in February.
She kicked off her highly anticipated tour in Stockholm earlier this month.
Photos from the first stop feature the hitmaker taking over the stage in sparkling couture looks, clad with dancers also outfitted in complementary fashions.
Read on for everything you need to know about Beyoncé's world tour.
When did Beyoncé announce the world tour?
Seven months after the release of her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," the "Cuff It" singer took to Instagram to announce her Renaissance World Tour.
The tour is her first solo tour in more than six years.
When did the Renaissance tour start?
The Renaissance World Tour kicked off Wednesday, May 10, at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.
According to the Friends Arena website, the show was slated to run for three hours.
When does the tour run until?
The European leg of her tour has so far made stops in Belgium, the United Kingdom, and France. It's set to visit several more cities, including Barcelona, Spain; Frankfurt, Germany; and Amsterdam, before making a final stop in Warsaw, Poland, on June 27.
The North American leg of the world tour will kick off in Toronto at Rogers Centre on July 8, before making several stops throughout the U.S., including Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston.
Beyoncé's final scheduled performance of the tour will be on Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
When was the last time Beyoncé toured?
Beyoncé's last solo tour was the Formation World Tour in 2016, which followed the release of her sixth studio album, "Lemonade."
In 2018, she toured with her husband Jay-Z, for the On The Run Tour.
What is the Renaissance tour setlist?
Fans have speculated that the singer will sing songs from her "Renaissance" album at each stop, as well as hits including "Love on Top," "Dangerously In Love," "7/11" and "Formation," but that remains to be seen.
At her first tour stop in Stockholm on May 10, she sang a number of fan favorites, including "1+1," "Run the World (Girls)," "Get Me Bodied," and "America Has a Problem," among others.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album was released on July 29, 2022, after it was leaked two days prior. The album is the first part of a three-act project and features a total of 16 tracks with collaborations from artists such as Drake, Tems and Pharrell Williams.
In an Instagram post, the singer said that "Renaissance" was recorded over three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she said. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. ... It was a beautiful journey of exploration."
How to get Beyonce 2023 tour tickets
While tickets to see the singer on tour sold out in many cities around the world when sales began in February with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members, fans can still purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.