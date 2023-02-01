Beyoncé has announced a 2023 world tour in support of her album "Renaissance."

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she captioned a post.

According to Beyoncé's website, the tour begins May 10 in Stockholm and continues throughout Europe, making its last stop there in Warsaw, Poland on June 27.

After Europe, she brings the fun to North America with dates in both Canada and the U.S. from July 8 in Toronto to the final date in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

The singer's long-awaited seventh studio album, her first solo studio release since 2016's "Lemonade," dropped in July 2022 and featured hit singles like "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It," as well as fan favorites "Alien Superstar" and "Virgo's Groove" to name a few.