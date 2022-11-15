The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Grammy winners John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Smokey Robinson and more were present at the GRAMMY Museum to announce the artists up for awards across 91 categories at the 2023 Grammys. Past winners Cyndi Lauper and Dan + Shay performed during the event.

Leading the pack of this year's nominees was Beyoncé, who scored nine nominations thanks to her latest album, "Renaissance." Following closely behind were Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.

With their nominations this year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 total nominations each. Beyoncé made headlines in 2021 when she became the singer, regardless of gender, with the most wins in Grammys history, taking home her 28th trophy.

Mason Poole/Ampas via Getty Images Beyonce performs during the 94th Oscars, Mar. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Grammy winners will be revealed during the live ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 5, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

The Recording Academy has not yet announced who will host the show. Trevor Noah has hosted the past two Grammy Awards.

Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic -- the R&B musical duo that consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- were the big winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Check out the list below for a highlight of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Song of the year

"abcdefu," GAYLE

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Taylor Swift

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Easy on Me," Adele

"God Did," DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt





Album of the year

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry’s House," Harry Styles





Best new artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD BECK

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg





Best music video

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Yet to Come," BTS

"Woman," Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift





Record of the year

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles





Best pop solo performance

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As it Was," Harry Styles





Best pop duo/group performance

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe," Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)," Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras





Best pop vocal album

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry’s House," Harry Styles





Best traditional pop vocal album

"Higher," Michael Bublé

"When Christmas Comes Around...," Kelly Clarkson

"I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)," Norah Jones

"Evergreen," Pentatonix

"Thank You," Diana Ross





Best rap album

"God Did," DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You," Future

"Come Home the Kids Miss You," Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"It’s Almost Dry," Pusha T





Best rap song

"Churchill Downs," Jack Harlow feat. Drake

"God Did," DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"Pushin P," Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

"Wait for U," Future feat. Drake and Tems





Best rap performance

"God Did," DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

"Vegas," Doja Cat

"Pushin P," Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let’s Go)," Hitkidd and GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar





Best R&B album

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"Breezy (Deluxe)," Chris Brown

"Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

"Candydrip," Lucky Daye

"Watch The Sun," PJ Morton





Best R&B song

"Cuff It," Beyoncé

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

"Please Don't Walk Away," PJ Morton





Best R&B performance

"VIRGO'S GROOVE," Beyoncé

"Here With Me," Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

"Over," Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan





Best country album

"Growin’ Up," Luke Combs

"Palomino," Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest," Maren Morris

"A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson





Best country song

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Doin’ This," Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy," Miranda Lambert

"I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die," Willie Nelson

"Til You Can’t," Cody Johnson





Best country solo performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson





Best country duo/group performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider’s Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin’ Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You (Revisited)," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Going Where the Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss





Best rock album

"Dropout Boogie," the Black Keys

"The Boy Named If," Elvis Costello and the Imposters

"Crawler," Idles

"Mainstream Sellout," Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

"Lucifer on the Sofa," Spoon





Best rock song

"Black Summer," Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout," Turnstile

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream," The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck





Best rock performance

"So Happy It Hurts," Bryan Adams

"Old Man," Beck

"Wild Child," The Black Keys

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!," Idles

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

"Holiday," Turnstile





Best alternative music album

"We," Arcade Fire

"Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You," Big Thief

"Fossora," Björk

"Wet Leg," Wet Leg

"Cool It Down," Yeah Yeah Yeahs





Best dance/electronic music album

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Fragments," Bonobo

"Diplo," Diplo

"The Last Goodbye," ODESZA

"Surrender," Rufus Du Sol





Best comedy album

"The Closer," Dave Chappelle

"Comedy Monster," Jim Gaffigan

"Sorry," Louis C.K.

"We All Scream," Patton Oswalt

"A Little Brains, a Little Talent," Randy Rainbow





Best Latin pop album

"Aguilera," Christina Aguilera

"Pasieros," Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

"De Adentro Pa Afuera," Camilo

"Viajante," Fonseca

"Dharma+," Sebastián Yatra





Best Latin rock or alternative album

"El Alimento," Cimafunk

"Tinta y Tiempo," Jorge Drexler

"1940 Carmen," Mon Laferte

"Alegoría," Gaby Moreno

"Los Años Salvajes," Fito Paez

"MOTOMAMI," Rosalía





Best música urbana album

"TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2," Rauw Alejandro

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"LEGENDADDY," Daddy Yankee

"La 167," Farruko

"The Love & Sex Tape," Maluma





Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

"Act Like You Got Some Sense," Jamie Foxx

"All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks," Mel Brooks

"Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World," Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Finding Me," Viola Davis

"Music Is History," Questlove





Best spoken word poetry album

"Black Men Are Precious," E. Ethelbert Miller

"Call Us What We Carry: Poems," Amanda Gorman

"Hiding In Plain View," Malcolm-Jamal Warner

"The Poet Who Sat By The Door," J. Ivy

"You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly.," Amir Sulaiman





Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

"Elvis," Various Artists

"Encanto," Various Artists

"Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)," Various Artists

"Top Gun: Maverick," Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

"West Side Story," Various Artists





Best song written for visual media

"Be Alive" [From "King Richard"], Beyoncé

"Carolina" [From "Where The Crawdads Sing"], Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand" [From "Top Gun: Maverick"], Lady Gaga

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From "The Woman King"], Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo

"Nobody Like U" [From "Turning Red"], 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From "Encanto"], Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite"

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök"

"Call Of Duty: Vanguard"

"Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy"

"Old World"



