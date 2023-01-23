Beyoncé made a return to the stage over the weekend, performing in Dubai at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal, a new luxury resort.

During Saturday's event, the powerhouse singer performed a variety of hits from throughout the years, starting with a cover of Etta James' "At Last."

Other tracks she performed included "Ave Maria," "Halo," "Countdown," and "Crazy in Love."

Mason Poole/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, Jan. 21, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 41-year-old also performed "Brown Skin Girl" with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, Jan. 21, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Absent were any songs from her recent "Renaissance" album.

For the closer, Beyoncé was raised 16 feet in the air as she sang "Drunk In Love," with the backdrop of the resort behind her.

Assisting Beyoncé singer in the performance was a 48-person all-female orchestra, Firdaus Orchestra, and "America's Got Talent" winners The Mayyas, an all-female precision dance group from Lebanon, among others.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, Jan. 21, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 60-minute set marked Beyoncé's first live performance since 2020 and was attended by around 1,000 people, as well as her husband Jay-Z, her parents and family.