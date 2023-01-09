Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother.

Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message.

"The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life," Knowles wrote in the caption, noting that she was "really praying and pushing" for daughter Beyoncé to give birth to Blue Ivy on Jan. 4, her birthday.

Though Knowles wanted them to share a birthday, she said her granddaughter "decided to come when you were good and damn ready" like her "auntie Solo" (Solange Knowles). Blue Ivy was born three days later on Jan. 7, 2012.

"Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!" she added.

Knowles then praised her granddaughter for her many talents. "You can sing, dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there's really nothing that you can't do," she wrote.

"You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind, and so smart," she continued. "I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!!"

Knowles signed the post "Grandma T."