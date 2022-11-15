Beyoncé and Jay-Z have made history as the most Grammy-nominated artists of all time.

On Tuesday, the power couple tied in that milestone with 88 Grammy nominations each.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Beyonce arrives with Jay-Z at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, May 4, 2015, in New York City.

The two reached that number after Beyoncé scored nine Grammy nominations on Tuesday, which included album of the year for "Rennaisance," song of the year for "Break My Soul," best R&B performance for "Virgo's Groove" and best R&B song for "Cuff it."

Jay-Z earned three Grammy nominations for his song "God Did," which was nominated for song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" also lists Jay-Z as a songwriter, which helped increase his total Grammy nominations.

Beyoncé is currently the most awarded woman artist in Grammys history with 28 wins. She made history in 2021 when she became the singer, regardless of gender, with the most wins in Grammys history, taking home her 28th trophy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash, Dec, 14, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Jay-Z is also a top Grammy Award winner with 21 wins in each of the four rap categories. He is tied with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who also has 21 Grammy Awards.