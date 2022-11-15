Bad Bunny made Grammys history with his album of the year nomination at the 2023 Grammys.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer's 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" ("A Summer Without You") was nominated for album of the year on Tuesday, marking the first time a Spanish-language album has been nominated in the category.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has won two Grammys to date. His album "YHLQMDLG" won best Latin pop or urban album in 2021 and his album "El Último Tour Del Mundo" won best música urbana album in 2022.

This year, he snagged three nominations. In addition to album of the year, his song "Moscow Mule" is up for best pop solo performance while "Un Verano Sin Ti" is also up for best música urbana album. This brings his career Grammy nominations count to nine total.

Other nominees in the album of the year category include ABBA's "Voyage," Adele's "30," Beyoncé's "Renaissance," Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Brandi Carlile's "In These Silent Days," Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres," Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Lizzo's "Special" and Harry Styles' "Harry's House."

This has been a big year for Bad Bunny. The artist also starred alongside Brad Pitt in the action comedy film "Bullet Train," which premiered in August.