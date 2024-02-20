When Beyoncé announced her new hair care brand earlier this month, the Beyhive and hair lovers were left buzzing with excitement. Now, it's here.

Cécred officially launched today, and it features an array of products that can be used to cleanse, treat, style and more.

The inaugural Foundation Collection launch has eight products inspired by hair rituals from global cultures, and boosted with patent-pending advanced science, according to the company.

Beyoncé has launched her highly anticipated haircare brand, Cécred. Here's what to know. Courtesy of Cécred

Housed in white, sculptured packaging, Cécred's initial product line includes Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Hydrating Shampoo, Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, Reconstructing Treatment Mask, Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, Moisture Sealing Lotion, Nourishing Hair Oil, and Ritual Shaking Vessel.

The products are infused with a rich mix of honey, oils, butters and fermented rice water that work to nourish hair textures ranging from straight to coily, the company says.

The brand's patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, which can be found in the Reconstructing Treatment Mask, is made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment, which Cécred promises closely matches and replaces depleted proteins in hair. According to the brand, its molecular weight is small enough to deeply penetrate a hair's cortex to visibly strengthen weak, damaged, or highly manipulated hair.

Beyoncé is the star of Essence Magazine's March/April 2024 cover. Courtesy of Essence Magazine, photographed by Andre D. Wagner.

Beyoncé is featured on the cover of Essence magazine's March/April 2024 issue, further speaking about her latest venture.

"I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair," the music icon told the publication. "The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me."

She went on to share the inspiration behind the company's name, saying she took the end of her name -- Cé -- and made it the beginning of the word 'sacred' to create Cécred.

"From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred," Beyoncé declared.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Beyonce's daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter posed for a portrait featured as a part of Essence Magazine's March/April 2024 cover. Courtesy of Essence Magazine, photographed by Andre D. Wagner

Beyoncé initially posted a teaser video to unveil her new Cécred brand.

During the short clip, a screen covered by a sheer white drape showed a mix of clips, including images of Beyoncé as a child with her hair braided. There are lots of other throwback moments, too, including a glimpse of a salon named Headliners Hair Salon, which happens to be the name of her mother Tina Knowles' former salon.

The reveal was accompanied by a caption simply stating: "Hair is sacred."

"It has always been a dream of mine to create a hair care line," said Beyoncé in a marketing email previously sent to fans. "That's why I'm so proud to share Cécred, which celebrates and honors the wisdom in our hair. I'm excited that you are now part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our journeys, our hair secrets and protect all things sacred."

Since posting, Beyoncé fans shared loads of excited comments about the new product launch, with many saying they were ready to shop it.

A second video was shared on Cécred's Instagram account, showing a collection of social media posts from creators speculating about the upcoming hair care brand, along with the caption: "The rumors are true."

At the beginning of the clip, Beyoncé is also heard saying, "Obviously, I grew up in my mother's hair salon." At the end, she's heard saying, "Welcome along my hair journey."

In May 2023, Beyoncé gave fans an earlier clue about her upcoming hair care brand when she posted a photo of herself sitting in a chair in front of a lighted makeup mirror while holding a curling iron.

The photo is followed by a note in which the singer asks, "How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?"

She continued, "I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

The "Break My Soul" singer closed the note by writing, "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

This story was originally published on Feb. 7, 2024 and has been updated.